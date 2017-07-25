Complaint alleges Greene County official campaigned during July 4th parade

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Greene County’s attorney says he has no plans to investigate allegations the county Road Superintendent campaigned during a July Fourth parade even though News Channel 11 caught it on camera.

News Channel 11 cameras captured road superintendent David Weems riding in the back of what he says is a county pickup truck with a campaign sign on the side that reads “Re-elect David Weems Greene County Road Superintendent.”

Weems says he thought the word “Re-elect” was covered up with tape during the parade. For the time being, the county ethics committee is not investigating because the county attorney says the committee has no evidence to investigate.

Greene County commissioner Eddie Jennings thinks an investigation is warranted.

He told me multiple constitutes reached out to him with concerns so he took the issue to county commissioners and even filed a complaint with the Greene county ethics commission.

“I guess now they want us to pay for their campaigns, I never asked anyone else to pay for mine, I never asked to borrow nobody’s car when i was campaigning,” Eddie Jennings said.

News Channel 11 took these concerns to Greene County Road Superintendent David Weems.

“Curtis: Is that you in the parade? David: Yes. Curtis: and this is a county vehicle? David: yes, but there was supposed to be tape on the re-elect. As far as I know, it was on there when we started. really? But you know I was talking to people and putting banners on the thing.”

Weems insists the tape used to cover the “Re-elect” part of the campaign sign blew off during the parade.

“I am sorry and I do apologize and if I’m going to run election signs in the parade I would use my own personal vehicle,” Weems said.

County attorney Roger Woolsey told News Channel 11 he didn’t want to see the video even with that evidence and a commissioner’s ethics complaint,

He also refused to give us a clear answer as to whether he thinks Weems violated any laws or regulations declining an on-camera interview but telling us, state law prohibits county employees from using county vehicles for personal gain.

“You can say what you want to he’s been into this long enough, he knew better than this,” Eddie Jennings said.

Still, Commissioner Jennings wants Weems held accountable for his actions and wants strict rules put in place so instances like this don’t happen again.

Commissioner Jennings says if no action is taken, he will file a complaint with the comptroller’s office.