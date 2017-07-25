Bucs Torbush announces the hiring of Daryl Daye as defensive line coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (July 25, 2017) – East Tennessee State University football head coach Carl Torbush announced on Tuesday that Daryl Daye has accepted the position to become the Buccaneers’ new defensive line coach.

Daye brings over 30 years of coaching experience to Johnson City, including head coaching stints at Nicholls State (1999-2003) and Missouri Southern (2012-14), while being an assistant to Buffalo Bills head coach Chan Gailey from 2010-11. Daye began his coaching career in 1986 at LSU, while making stops at Southern Miss (1989-90), Liberty (1991-98), Southern (2004-05), Missouri Southern (2006-09) and was most-recently the defensive coordinator at Northwestern State.

“We are very fortunate to hire a coach with Daryl Daye’s experience, knowledge, and ability to communicate with others,” said Torbush, whose Bucs are set to open the 2017 inside their brand new stadium on Sept. 2 against Limestone. “Obviously, his résumé speaks for itself. Coach Daye’s experience as a head coach, defensive coordinator and defensive line coach will make him invaluable as we move forward with this football program. I know he and his wife will be a great asset to our football program, East Tennessee State University and the Johnson City community.”

“I am very humbled and blessed to join this tremendous staff that Coach Torbush has put together here at ETSU,” said Daye, who spent the past two seasons as associate head coach/defensive coordinator at Northwestern State. “I am fortunate to be given the opportunity to work with a group of great coaches. It’s very exciting to work with Coach Taylor and the defensive staff. They have done a great job preparing the players and they care about them – that is the type of staff I want to be on. It’s a blessing to be able to coach for over 30 years and I am looking forward to hitting the field and getting things going.”

During his head coaching stints, Daye was named 2002 Southland Conference Coach of the Year at Nicholls State – where he had the Colonels in contention for conference titles in 2002 and 2003. Daye’s Nicholls State squad broke 32 offensive school records in 2002, while leading the country in rushing. In 2002, Nicholls State posted seven wins, which ranks fifth most in single-season program history. Daye coached four All-Americans and nine all-conference players during his time at Nicholls State.

At Missouri Southern, Daye turned around a program as he totaled a 17-15 record in three years. Daye directed the 2013 team to a 7-3 mark – the school’s best season in 20 years – including a road win at Division II power, ninth-ranked Pittsburg State. In his first season, Daye doubled the Lions’ win total from the previous year as Missouri Southern went 6-5, marking its first winning season since 2007 and just the third in 20 years. Daye coached 27 all-conference players and three All-Americans at Missouri Southern – including defensive lineman Brandon Williams. Williams broke the school record for career sacks in 2012 and went on to be drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

Daye has coached under four NFL head coaches: Chan Gailey, Dave Wannstedt, Sam Rutigliano and Bill Ansparger, who was one of the NFL’s top defensive coordinators and LSU’s head coach when Daye came on staff with the Tigers after playing from 1982-85. As assistant to the head coach on Gailey’s Buffalo Bills staff in 2010-11, he helped coordinate operations, while assisting Wannstedt with the linebackers and on special teams. Daye coached for Rutigliano for eight seasons at Liberty.

Daye was part of the coaching staff for the 2011 Senior Bowl in Mobile.

Daye has also worked under head coaches Mike Archer at LSU, Curley Hallman at Southern Mississippi and Pete Richardson at Southern.

As a player and young coach at LSU, Daye was part of teams that played in the 1983 Orange Bowl, 1984 Sugar Bowl, 1985 Liberty Bowl, 1986 Sugar Bowl, 1988 Gator Bowl, 1989 Hall of Fame Bowl and the 1990 All-American Bowl. LSU won the Southeastern Conference championship twice, in 1986 and 1988, while Daye was at his alma mater. He played for coach Bill Arnsparger at LSU.