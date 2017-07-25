BMS: Cody Jinks to perform pre-race concert, on August 19, at NRA Night Race

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Bristol Motor Speedway revealed on Tuesday that up-and-coming country artist Cody JInks will perform at the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Pre-Race Concert.

He will perform on the backstretch just before the popular driver introductions.

“Cody Jinks is a throwback entertainer, known for his musical versatility and a take no prisoners approach to performing,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “His blend of country and rock will be the perfect counterpart to the electric atmosphere of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.”

This is not Jinks’ first time coming to Bristol.

“Over the last few years I’ve been fortunate enough to go to a few NASCAR races and have met a few guys from some of the teams,” said Jinks. “I’ve been to Bristol for a race, but not the Night Race and now I get to play it. That’s about as cool as it gets for me, what an honor!”

His latest album, “I’m Not The Devil” was released last August of 2016 and debuted No. 4 on Billboards Country Albums chart.

Jinks covers Pink Floyd’s “Wish YOu Were Heare” and Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.”

His U.S. tour includes two sold out shows at the Ryman in Nashville on October 20, 21.

Jinks is a native of Denton, TX. Over the past 10 years, he has released seven country albums.

For more information about tickets to the upcoming August race week, visit www.BristolTix.com or call 423-BRISTOL.