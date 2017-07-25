Birthplace of Country Music Museum offers 90-cent admission July 25-30

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – The region’s Birthplace of Country Music Museum is celebrating the 1927 Bristol Sessions in a special way.

This year marks 90 years and the museum will offer a very special 90-cents admission price this week from July 25 – July 30.

It offers multiple theater experiences, interactive displays, and tons of artifacts. It shares the story of the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings and shows how the musical heritage lives on in today’s music.

For more information, click here.



The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is located at 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way in Bristol, VA. For more information, call (423) 573-1927.

