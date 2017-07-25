Annual sales tax holiday set for this weekend in Tennessee; Virginia’s planned for Aug. 4-6

(WJHL) – Still need to buy a few more back to school items for your kids? Well, this weekend may be the best time to shop in Tennessee!

Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday will start at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and will end at 11:50 p.m. on Sunday.

So what will be considered tax free? According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue website, clothing $100 or less, school and art supplies valued at $100 or less, as well as computers $1,500 or less.

Other items like jewelry, handbags, sports equipment or clothing that costs more than $100 will not be considered tax free.

For a more about Tennessee’s tax free weekend, click here.

For those in Virginia, you’ll have to wait a week to grab those tax free items.

Virginia’s sales tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a state website, the sales tax holiday allows Virginians to buy school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, as well as Energy Star and WaterSense items without paying sales tax.

For a more detailed list of what will be considered sales tax free in Virginia, click here.