7 cars, $47,000, drugs seized in Bristol, TN; Man arrested

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Vehicles, pills, cash, and drugs were seized after Bristol, TN police investigated a report of illegal drug activity in the 1700 block of Anderson Street.

Detectives said they found about seven pounds of synthetic marijuana, seven ounces of marijuana, a large amount of oxycodone and Xanax pills, packaging for resale, and drug paraphernalia.

In addition, authorities confiscated $47,000 in cash and seven vehicles.

Bristol, TN police arrested Brandon Harris and charged him with possession of schedule II and VI drugs for resales and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say additional charges are pending.