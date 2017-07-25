30 kids go on shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Many Tri-Cities students head back to school in just a couple of weeks.

Academy Sports and Outdoors wanted to make shopping for necessities a little easier for some kids on Tuesday.

30 kids from the Elizabethton Boys and Girls Club showed up to the retailer ready to shop.

Operations Manager, Colby Hood said they each were given $100 gift cards so they could shop for items to get ready for back-to-school.

“Shoes, backpacks, we can order uniforms from our private label collection,” Hood said.

Kids were assigned an employee to help them shop, which is arguably more fun for them than the kids.

“They’re very excited about getting to help out. We have a lot of people that actually requested to work today just so they could be a part of the program,” he said.

Once the kids arrived to the store they were off.

Some weren’t sure what they were looking for. But some, such as Barbara, knew exactly what they wanted.

“Well I was shopping for some socks and some shoes but I was like well let’s get me a lunchbox and some socks and stuff. That way I can be prepared just in case one day we have to pack our lunch,” the 4th grader said.

She has six siblings and said she’s grateful to be able to pick out what she wants.

“My mom has to pick out what we get so it’s pretty cool I get to come here and pick out my own stuff.”

But in the end these kids ended up going home with quite a bit of stuff.

This is the third year Academy Sports and Outdoors has hosted a back to school shopping spree for local kids.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.