What’s Working: Bristol Book Bus

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Children of all ages dive into books when the Bristol Book Bus rolls into the neighborhood.

Now, Josalyn Blackwell and her friends have another way to spend their summer.

“Nivea, Gauge, Cadance, Keleigh, Connor, Sophia, a lot of kids,” said 5th grader Josalyn Blackwell as she named off her friends.

“I get books and I lay on the grass and read them,” said Blackwell.

The book bus is in its second year and it’s grown by leaps and bounds. This trip to Mountain View Apartments is one of four stops per day.

“We feel that it’s very important for our boys and girls to read throughout the summer. We want them to come back to school at or close to the same level they left in the spring. We want the students to come back ready to learn,” said Book Bus Organizer Kay Ward.

“Many of our title one children need to have print in their homes. This is just bringing the library to them in the summer. Continuing the need to read,” said Ward.

The students come to life as they pick their favorite book and check it out every time the rolling library comes to their front door:

“We all talk about them then swap them and read a page, then swap a page and read again then we get our books back,” said Blackwell