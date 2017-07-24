VSP investigating fatal crash on Route 71 in Russell County, Va.

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police said a Lebanon, Va. man died and another person was injured in a crash on Route 71 Saturday morning.

According to a VSP news release, a 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling south on Route 71 just north of Route 645 in Russell County when it crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road.

The car then hit an embankment and overturned before hitting a fence.

According to the release, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m., but VSP was not calling until around 1:50 p.m. Saturday after a deputy with Russell County Sheriff’s Office came upon the crash.

VSP said the driver and the passenger were not visible from the highway.

Michael A. Webb, 23, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver — a 23-year-old woman — also of Lebanon, Va., was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

According to the release, charges are pending and the crash remains until investigation.

