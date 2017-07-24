Two Johnson City nurses indicted, arrested on several counts of drug diversion, fraud

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Two Johnson City nurses have bee indicted on charges related to drug diversion and fraud, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says on February 8th they were contacted by the Tennessee Department of Health and Division of Health Related Boards. That’s when special agents and drug investigators began their investigation on allegations that Sarah Elizabeth Thacker, 31, used her position as a registered nurse with the Johnson City Medical Center and Franklin Woods Hospital to fraudulently obtain controlled substances between September 2015 and January 2017.

She allegedly diverted hydrocodone pills prescribed to patients.

And on February 28, agents began investigating Kimberly Click, 42, for allegedly using her position as a Registered Nurse with the Johnson Medical Center to fraudulently obtain controlled substances for her own personal use, all over the course of a year.

Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted Thacker on 12 counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Click was also indicted on 33 counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

Both women turned themselves in over the weekend. They were booked into the Washington County Jail.