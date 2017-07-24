TDOT: Interstate 81N Exit 14 ramp temporarily closing beginning July 31

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – State road officials want to alert the public to an upcoming ramp closure that will impact traffic in Abingdon, VA.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the northbound Interstate 81 ramp at Exit 14 will be closed for 15 days. Drivers are encouraged to use exit 13, Route 11 or Old Jonesboro Raod to access areas around exit 14.

VDOT says it needs to close the ramp, temporarily, to complete the connection between the new off ramp and the interstate.

In addition, any blue traveler information signs at exit 14 will be moved to exit 13 to help visitors find their destination. There will also be message boards directing Virginia Highlands Festival traffic to old Jonesboro Road.

The entire project is expected to be complete by fall 2018.

VDOT says Abingdon was awarded money reconstruction of the Interstate 81 exit 14 ramp in late 2015 and began work on it in January 2016.

W-L Construction & Paving, Inc. in Chilhowie, VA has been contracted $29 million to complete the work and the replacement of two interstate bridges over Route 647 (Old Jonesboro Road); separation of the northbound exit and entrance ramps; widening of Old Jonesboro Road; modification of Dennison Drive; and adding signals at the ramp intersections.