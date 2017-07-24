Prosecutors want Judge Pomrenke to prove he shouldn’t be held in contempt

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to make fellow Judge Kurt Pomrenke prove he should not be held in criminal contempt of court, according to recently filed federal court documents.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office believes Pomrenke, the husband of former Bristol Virginia Utilities’ executive Stacey Pomrenke, violated a court order when he shared court records with the Virginia Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission last year.

As we reported last week, the commission, which investigates complaints of judicial misconduct, opened a case against Judge Pomrenke earlier this month, alleging misconduct and asking the Virginia Supreme Court to consider whether Pomrenke should retire, be censured or be removed.

According to federal court records, Judge Pomrenke sent JIRC a letter in March 2016 with attachments, which prosecutors say violated the court’s order prohibiting the disclosure of discovery materials. The letter was Judge Pomrenke’s attempt to dispute allegations he used his position for personal gain when he sent BVU CEO Don Bowman a “Thank You” card, along with his business card, after a federal grand jury indicted his wife. Prosecutors called the card a veiled intimidation letter.

“I believe this complaint is wholly without merit and was filed in an attempt to embarrass me in front of the Commission,” Judge Pomrenke said in his March 2016 letter, according to federal court records. “I have what I believe to be a stellar reputation and I truly believe my integrity is beyond question. I take my duties and obligations as a judge most seriously and would never attempt to influence anyone or any process for person gain.”

Stacey Pomrenke is currently serving a prison sentence after a jury convicted her of more than a dozen corruption-related charges. Her scheduled release date is June 13, 2018, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

