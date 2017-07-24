NASCAR’s Earnhardt Jr. headed to NBC broadcast booth in 2018

By Published:
Dale Earnhardt, Jr. helps unveil his 2016 Axalta Chevy (Courtesy @DaleJr)

NEW YORK (AP) – Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join NBC Sports Group’s coverage of stock car racing next year.

The agreement with NBCUniversal will allow Earnhardt to pursue “a wide range of opportunities in the company’s media businesses, including movies, television, podcasts, and other areas.”

Earnhardt announced in April he would retire after this season, in part because of his injury history. Two big crashes last summer forced him out of the final 18 races, and he missed two races during the 2012 playoffs also because of concussion-related symptoms.

The 42-year-old Earnhardt intends to compete in two Xfinity Series races next season and plans to be involved in the sport in other ways – when his broadcasting duties allow it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s