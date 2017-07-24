Local dealership donates blankets, craft boxes to Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Regional Cancer Center

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A local car dealership made a special donation Monday morning at Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City.

Wallace Subaru of Johnson City donated 80 blankets to to be used for oncology patients at the children’s hospital, as well as the Regional Cancer Center. It is all part of Subaru’s nationwide “Subaru Loves” campaign.

“Car sales are good, but loving the people in the community and being able to give back because the community does give to us, we’re very fortunate at our dealership and blessed and we want to take the opportunity to give back to the community,” Zachary Thomas of Wallace Subaru said.

“Our patients really enjoy getting wrapped up in that warm blanket. It makes them feel more at home when they are getting treatment or even just sitting there for a while in the bed or a chair. It is a wonderful opportunity for them to just feel that warmth and lover and comfort,” Site Supervisor Megan Kell said. “We try to bring as much of a home feeling to them as we can during this time because it is a hard thing for them to go through.”

In addition to the blankets, Wallace Subaru also donated 20 lunch boxes to Niswonger full of crafts so that children coming in for treatments can help keep themselves occupied during these sometimes long visits.

“Some are here for just a couple of hours, some of them are here throughout the whole day, several days a week,” Kell added. “Looks like there is a chalk board on the front of the box for them to draw on, different things for them to color and work on. It kind of takes their mind off of when they are getting treatment, what they are going through. It gives them a piece of mind and comfort.”

PHOTOS: Wallace Subaru of Johnson City donates items to Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Regional Cancer Center View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.