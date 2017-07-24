JCPD: Investigation underway after woman found shot on John Exum Parkway

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers confirmed to News Channel 11 that they are investigating a shooting on John Exum Parkway after a woman was found shot.

According to Capt. Matt Howell, a shots fired call came in around 9:30 p.m. The shooting reportedly took place on John Exum Parkway near Garden Drive in Johnson City.

Howell also confirmed that the shooting suspect is on the run and urged people to use caution.

Keep checking back to WJHL.com for more details as they become available.

