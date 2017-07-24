JCPD: Man to face aggravated domestic assault charge

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man following an investigation into a domestic assault.

According to JCPD news release, Phillip Cook was arrested on Friday night and charged with aggravated domestic assault.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, the officers intervened in the assault and found a woman who had been severely beaten. The woman was immediately taken to a nearby hospital because her injuries reportedly required immediate medical attention.

Cook was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $10,000 bond.

He was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court for his arraignment on Monday.

