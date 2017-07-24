HCSO: Man arrested for shooting at woman multiple times

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Hawkins County man is facing aggravated assault charges after deputies say he shot at a woman multiple times.

According to an arrest report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Bradley got into an argument with a woman about him not becoming president of his motorcycle club.

That’s when deputies say Bradley grabbed the woman by her neck, threw her to the ground and started shooting at her.

The report says he fired approximately five shots before driving off.

This happened on Saturday in front of Adams Grocery in Hawkins County.

News Channel 11 is told no one was injured.

Deputies arrested Bradley at his home. He has since been released on $10,000 bond.

