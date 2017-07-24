Former Crockett star Patrick Good joining ETSU men’s basketball team

JONESBOROUGH, TN- News Channel 11 Sports learned Monday morning that former David Crockett basketball star, Patrick Good, is joining the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team.

Good, who was granted his release papers from Appalachian State last week, averaged 22 minutes in 29 games during his freshman season at App. He finished with 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game, while shooting 41.7 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three.

Good drove by ETSU everytime he went back to visit Crockett and says he’s excited to join the Blue and Gold and be closer to family.

“As soon as ETSU found out I had my release they called, I think it was that morning,” Good said. “It was just the need to feel wanted for my next home and I felt like it was something I couldn’t’ pass up. My mom, she loved it. I really appreciate everything she’s done for me, and my dad as well. All my family lives here and my friends live here.”

Good will have to sit out a year before playing at ETSU, but says the chance to come and play close to home was worth it.

“Mentally, it will take a while to understand that I’m not going to be able to compete during games,” said Good. “But I’m going to compete in practice and every weight lifting session we have. It’s just gonna be a great opportunity to play in Freedom Hall. They have great fans and good supporters. I want that for the rest of my career.”