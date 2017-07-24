Church Hill police arrest prison escapee from Louisiana

CHURCH HILL, TN (WJHL) – A traffic stop for speeding led to the capture of prison escapee from Louisiana in Church Hill this weekend.

Church Hill police officers arrested Terrence Michael Bergeron, 28, Friday night after he was pulled over on East Main Boulevard.

Bergeron escaped from a work release facility in Louisiana on July 7. Officials said he was serving a 10-year sentence for several crimes.

Church Hill Police charged Bergeron with being a fugitive from justice and criminal impersonation.

He was taken to the Hawkins County Jail and the extradition process to get him back to Louisiana is underway.

