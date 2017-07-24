Cary, N.C. man lists vintage FBI surveillance van for sale on eBay

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary, N.C. man looking for a work truck stumbled on a 1980s-era FBI surveillance van and now has listed it for sale on eBay.

Ginter Senfeldas said that he originally found the 1989 Dodge Ram 350, which he says was used in FBI investigations, for sale on a government auction website.

In the back of the van are many custom features, such as a toilet, extra 12-volt vehicle batteries, TV monitors and video recording equipment.

Senfeldas said that there are also microphones hidden on the exterior of the vehicle.

“We found out that there’s microphones as we took the side markers out of the van and there’s microphones hidden in headlights and taillights. That’s why there’s little holes everywhere,” he said.

Also inside were handcuffs, binoculars and even leftover video from an old FBI stakeout, Senfeldas said. There are several small “pinholes” in the vehicle where cameras can peer out without anyone outside noticing.

It has “everything you need to get the investigation done,” Senfeldas told CBS North Carolina.

The auction on eBay has gone from about $15 on Monday to $15,000 on Saturday. The auction ends on Monday.

So far, Senfeldas has not contacted the FBI about the van.