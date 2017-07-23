Tennessee construction worker fell to his death, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Police say a construction worker has fallen to his death in Nashville while working on an apartment building.

In a news release, Metro Nashville Police said 42-year-old Fausto Flores of Nashville accidentally lost his balance Saturday while cutting a wooden rail on the fourth floor of the under-construction building in the Gulch neighborhood.

Police say the man fell to the ground and died at the scene.

