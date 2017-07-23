Southwest Virginia man dead after trailer falls on him

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A Meadowview man is dead after a utility trailer he was working on fell on top of him.

Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman tells News Channel 11, the accident happened around 6:30p.m. at a residence on Smyth Chapel Road in Meadowview, Virginia. Deputies with the Washington County Va. Sheriffs Office along with members of the Glade Spring Lifesaving Crew responded.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Jarrod Andrew Tolliver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

