Sheriff: 26-year-old man dead after falling and hitting head near Devil’s Bathtub in Scott County, Va.

SCOTT COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A Harlan, Kentucky man is dead after investigators say he fell and hit his head climbing near the Devil’s Bathtub in Scott County. The Scott County Sheriff says the accident happened around 3:00p.m.

Officials say the man was reported dead on arrival and was located inside the Jefferson National Forest near a water hole.

The Sheriff says an autopsy is pending on the victim. His name is not being released until next of kin have been notified.

