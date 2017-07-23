One person dead after SUV found submerged in pond near King College Rd.

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)-Police in Bristol, Tennessee said one person is dead after they discovered an SUV submerged in a pond early Sunday morning.

According to a news release, police responded to an accident on the 1600 block of King College Road just before 5a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they found an SUV submerged in a pond.

One person was inside that SUV, and police said that person died at the scene.

Police have not yet identified that person, pending notification of next of kin.

Bristol, Tennessee police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact them at 423-989-5600.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.