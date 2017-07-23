Kay White officially enters 2018 governor’s race, makes announcement in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL)- A longtime realtor in Johnson City officially announced she’s running to become Tenneessee’s next governor on Saturday.

Kay White made the announcement in front of about 100 people in Jonesborough over the weekend.

White will be running on the GOP ticket, telling News Channel 11 God and family are at the center of her campaign.

“And I think we need to go back to some of the old values, of God, and country, and family, and good work ethics, that is what I believe in,” White said.

Kay White said she initially backed Beth Harwell for Governor, but recently decided to pull her support based on Harwell’s picks for cabinet members if she wins.

White also said she will continue to work as a real estate agent during her campaign.

She joins an already crowded GOP ticket.

State senator Mae Beavers, former economic development commissioner Randy Boyd, Speaker of the House Beth Harwell, and businessman Bill Lee, have already announced their bid on the Republican side.

So far former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean is the only Democrat running for governor in 2018.

