JCPD: Man tells store clerk to call 911 after attempted robbery

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)-Police have arrested a Johnson City man after they said he tried to rob a store over the weekend.

According to Johnson City Police, 55-year-old Jay Payne walked into a store on E. Unaka Avenue Saturday and told the clerk he was there to rob her, and that he had a gun.

Police said Payne had his hand behind his back when he made that statement, then telling the clerk to call 911.

Payne reportedly went to sit outside on the sidewalk until police arrived.

Payne was charged with attempted robbery and taken to jail on a $50,000 bond.

He is scheduled to be in Washington County General Sessions Court Monday afternoon.

