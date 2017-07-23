Israel installs new cameras at Jerusalem site

By Published:
Israeli border police officers stand guard near newly installed cameras at the entrance to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City, Sunday, July 23, 2017. Israel installed new security cameras Sunday at the entrance to a sensitive Jerusalem holy site, as officials began indicating it was considering “alternatives” to the metal detectors at the contested shrine that set off a weekend of violence and raised tensions in the region. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israel has installed new security cameras at the entrance to a sensitive Jerusalem holy site.

The cameras were spotted Sunday as Israel said it was considering an “alternative” to the metal detectors at the contested shrine that set off a weekend of violence.

Israel set up the new security measures last week after Arab gunmen opened fire from the shrine, killing two Israeli policemen. It says they are a necessary measure to prevent more attacks but Muslims allege Israel is trying to expand its control at the Muslim-administered site and have launched mass prayer protests. Three Palestinians were killed in street clashes.

The Mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, told the Voice of Palestine he demands a complete return to the procedure before the initial attack.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

