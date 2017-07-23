Israel installs new cameras at Jerusalem site

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israel has installed new security cameras at the entrance to a sensitive Jerusalem holy site.

The cameras were spotted Sunday as Israel said it was considering an “alternative” to the metal detectors at the contested shrine that set off a weekend of violence.

Israel set up the new security measures last week after Arab gunmen opened fire from the shrine, killing two Israeli policemen. It says they are a necessary measure to prevent more attacks but Muslims allege Israel is trying to expand its control at the Muslim-administered site and have launched mass prayer protests. Three Palestinians were killed in street clashes.

The Mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, told the Voice of Palestine he demands a complete return to the procedure before the initial attack.

