Inmate recaptured after kicking out car window to escape

ALBERMARLE, Va. (AP) – Authorities say a Virginia inmate who kicked out the window of a patrol car to escape custody has been recaptured.

The Albemarle County Police Department said 26-year-old Matthew Carver of Crozet was recaptured on Saturday after an overnight manhunt. Police say he was taken into custody without incident after someone reported a suspicious man.

Police say Carver was being taken to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail Friday evening when he kicked out the rear window of a Louisa County Sheriff’s Office patrol car while it was moving and escaped. Police say the man was in Louisa County for a probation violation charge before his escape.

Police say Carver was previously charged with several felonies, including breaking and entering and abduction. He faces new charges related to his escape.

