Fundraiser held for Hawkins County Special Olympics

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- On Saturday the community came together in Hawkins County to help raise money for the local Special Olympics.

One of the coordinators of the event, Christina Bellany, said Saturday’s events included face painting, food trucks, water balloon fights and even shopping.

Bellany said all of the money raised will go toward the athletes.

“All the money stays here in the community, our athletes never have to pay for anything. When we go out of town for competitions they don’t pay for transportation, they don’t pay for food, they don’t pay for lodging,” Bellany said.

Bellany also said Hawkins County has more than 100 athletes that compete in sports like Boccee, Basketball, Flag Football, and Winter Games.

Earlier this year, Bellany said one of their local Special Olympics participants, Robert Miller, competed in snowboarding at the Special Olympic Winter Games in Austria.

