Celebrating 90 years of the Bristol Sessions

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- Next week marks the 90th anniversary of the Bristol Sessions, the sessions that influenced Bristol to be known as “the birthplace of country music.”

Stephen Schoenecker has partnered with John McLaughlin to recreate the Bristol Sessions by bringing various artists to record new sessions. The historic event in 1927 brought 19 country artists to record 70 songs together, which is why from July 25th to August 5th various artists will be recording songs at the Classic Recording Studio in downtown Bristol.

On July 29th Schoenecker and McLaughlin will open the studio to the public.

“Anybody from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. can just show up on July 29th and we will try to work as many people in that day to record as possible,” Schoenecker said.

The new sessions will be available on CD by November.

