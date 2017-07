The Johnson City Cardinals defeated Danville on Sunday 8-5. Chase Pinder lead the Cardinals offense, going 3-4 and scoring three runs while knocking in one. Johnson City moved to 14-17 on the year.

The Elizabethton Twins fell for the third straight night to Blufield 11-9. The Twins took an 8-6 lead in the 6th inning behind a 3-run home run from Shane Carrier. But a five-run 8th inning put the Blue Jays back in front and held the Twins to one run in the final two innings.