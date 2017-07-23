Body of 50-year-old woman discovered in parking lot, Johnson City Police working death investigation

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Investigators with the Johnson City Police department tell News Channel 11, that they are currently investigating a death after finding a body in a parking lot on East Market Street. Officers discovered that body sometime around 7:00am Sunday.

Investigators say the victim is believed to be a 50-year-old woman. Police are currently waiting on autopsy results before releasing more details regarding this ongoing investigation.

