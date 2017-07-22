Federal grand jury indicts US soldier on terrorism charges

FILE - In this July 8, 2017 file image taken from FBI video and provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Hawaii on July 13, 2017, Army Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang holds an Islamic State group flag after allegedly pledging allegiance to the terror group at a house in Honolulu. A federal grand jury in Hawaii has indicted Kang for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group. Kang was indicted Friday, July 21 after he was arrested by an FBI SWAT team on July 8. Kang was ordered held without bail. Because of the indictment, Kang will no longer have a preliminary hearing that was scheduled for Monday, July 24. (FBI/U.S Attorney’s Office, District of Hawaii via AP, File)

HONOLULU (AP) – A federal grand jury in Hawaii has indicted a U.S. soldier for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group.

Army Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang was indicted Friday after he was arrested by an FBI SWAT team on July 8. Kang was ordered held without bail.

Because of the indictment, Kang will no longer have a preliminary hearing that was scheduled for Monday.

Kang’s court-appointed attorney Birney Bervar said after his detention hearing that he will ask for a mental health evaluation.

Bervar said his client may suffer from service-related mental health issues of which the government was aware but neglected to treat.

The FBI said in their criminal complaint that Kang wanted to commit a mass shooting after pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group.

 

