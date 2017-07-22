FAKE NEWS: Sevier County restaurants impose mandatory 18% gratuity

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An online article from a website called “Breaking News 247” has been circulating on social media.

It claims all restaurants in Sevier County will begin imposing a mandatory 18 percent gratuity.

The article says, “starting August 2017 ALL restaurants in Sevier County will be removing the option for customers to chose how much they would like to tip. Instead, an 18 percent gratuity will be automatically included on the bill.”

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters says this story is not true. He says the county does not have the authority to impose such a requirement.

“We don’t have control over restaurants run through the cities,” Waters said. “They don’t have the right to do that even if someone wanted to.”

The article is published on a prank website. Users can upload photos and create an article about anything to prank their Facebook friends.

Nevertheless, many on social media expressed their opinion in reaction to the piece.

“I bet some restaurants will be closing in the coming months because of this stupid idea,” said one Facebook user. “I know I won’t be eating down that way.”

“It’s not a gratuity if it’s forced!!!” said another. “Won’t be dining there in the future.”

According to FactCheck.org, there are several things to look out for that can help identify a fake news story:

Consider the Source – Try visiting the website’s homepage. If it’s not a reputable news source or if you’ve never heard of it before use caution. Read beyond the headline – Sometimes the headline doesn’t tell the whole story. Check the sources – If the article isn’t supported by verifiable sources, the information it contains cannot be verified. Is this a joke? – There are myriad satirical news sites on the internet. Make sure the article isn’t just poking fun before taking it seriously. Check your biases – This one may be hardest of all. FactCheck.com says “Confirmation bias leads people to put more stock in information that confirms their beliefs and discount information that doesn’t. But the next time you’re automatically appalled at some Facebook post concerning, say, a politician you oppose, take a moment to check it out.”