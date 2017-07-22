Cardinals top Danville on ‘We Back Pat’ night

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN- The Johnson City Cardinals defeated Danville 9-8 on Saturday on ‘We Back Pat’ night, honoring the late Tennessee Vols’ legend Pat Summitt.

Pat Summitt bobbleheads were handed out to the first 1,000 fans. The Cardinals also wore orange jerseys with ‘We Back Pat’ written on the back. The jerseys were auctioned off with proceeds benefitting the Pat Summitt Foundation for alzheimer’s.

Brady Whalen proved to be the Cardinals’ difference maker, going 3-4 on the night with 5 rbi’s, including a three-run double.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s