Cardinals top Danville on ‘We Back Pat’ night

JOHNSON CITY, TN- The Johnson City Cardinals defeated Danville 9-8 on Saturday on ‘We Back Pat’ night, honoring the late Tennessee Vols’ legend Pat Summitt.

Pat Summitt bobbleheads were handed out to the first 1,000 fans. The Cardinals also wore orange jerseys with ‘We Back Pat’ written on the back. The jerseys were auctioned off with proceeds benefitting the Pat Summitt Foundation for alzheimer’s.

Brady Whalen proved to be the Cardinals’ difference maker, going 3-4 on the night with 5 rbi’s, including a three-run double.