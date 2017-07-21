Tornado has three selected to NABC Honors Court

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University men’s basketball team had three student-athletes earn National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court recognition. C.J. Good, Derick Pope, and Noble Fahnbulleh, all earned the distinction.

Good graduated with a degree in Education with a 3.25 GPA. On the court, Good had a stellar career, ranking third in school history with 374 three-point baskets and a 43.8 three-point field goal percentage. The Johnson City, Tenn., native ranks ninth on the King all-time list with 1,521 career points. Last season, Good led Conference Carolinas with a three-point field goal percentage of 45.3, and he was fourth in the league with 92 trifectas on the year. He ranked 14th in the league with an average of 13.7 points per game and fourth with an assist to turnover ratio of 2.8.

Pope carried a 3.45 GPA in Sports Management. Last season the Duluth, Ga., native shot 41.9 percent from three-point range, connecting on 36 triples. He also shot 50.0 percent from the floor while ranking third on the team with a scoring average of 10.9 points per game. On the defensive side, Pope ranked second on the team with an average of 5.1 rebounds per game and posted 11 blocks and 13 steals.

Fahnbulleh held a 3.89 GPA in Finance. On the court, he averaged 5.6 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game. The New Hope, Minn., native, led the Tornado with 108 total assists.

In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. The qualifications for the Honors Court are as follows: 1. Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player; 2. Cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2016-17 academic year; 3. Students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution; 4. Member of an NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution.