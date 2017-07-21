RAM clinic offers free medical services in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- Hundreds of people lined up early Friday morning to receive free medical and dental services at the Remote Area Medical clinic in Wise County.

Luther Black said he has Medicare but it isn’t enough, he still has to visit RAM every year to get the medical services he needs.

“I’ve got Medicare which pays for some but the co-pay can run up pretty high on you,” Black said.

Chris Hubbard was in line at 5 am Friday morning to get dental work done which are services he said are well worth the wait.

“It helps everybody out, it helps the community,” Hubbard said. “I mean they see people can’t afford a lot of these bills.”

More than 1,400 volunteers including physicians, nurse practitioners and dentists dedicated their weekend to provide free health services at RAM. Coordinator Teresa Tyson said these visits at RAM are life or death for some people.

“Every year we find patients that have life threatening illness that they aren’t even aware they have them,” Tyson said. “They can come out and do something really positive for their health.”

Patients have traveled from as far as Maryland and Florida to receive treatment they otherwise wouldn’t get.

“For a large population they cannot access healthcare so this is the one time a year you can come out and really save thousands of dollars on healthcare,” Tyson said. “So it’s no shame in coming to this event because there is a healthcare crisis in the country, healthcare is not affordable in the United States.”

Organizers said more than 1,600 patients are expected to receive care on Friday. The RAM clinic will be in Wise, Virginia until Sunday at Wise County Fairgrounds. The parking lot opens at midnight and tickets will be distributed at 3 am, doors open at 5 am.

