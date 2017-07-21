Predators sign goaltender Marek Mazanec to one-year contract

By Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Marek Mazanec to a one-year contract.

Under terms of the two-day deal announced Friday, Mazanec’s contract will be worth $650.000 when he’s in the NHL and $100,000 when he’s in the American Hockey League.

The 6-foot-4 Mazanec owns a 2.97 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage in 31 career NHL appearances.

Mazanec, 26, played four games for Nashville last season and appeared in 47 games for the Milwaukee Admirals, the Predators’ AHL affiliate. Mazanec had a 2.65 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage for Milwaukee.

