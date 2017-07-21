One month after Kingsport shooting, investigators still ‘actively looking’ for wanted couple

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – State and local agents are still searching for Tennessee’s most wanted couple one month after a shooting left a man injured.

Jarett Heitmann and Makayla Stilwell have been on the run since June 20. The couple is accused of breaking into a home and kidnapping a woman in Mount Carmel — then taking her to a home in the Bloomingdale community in Kingsport. That’s where officers say Heitmann shot 34-year-old Dustin Bishop. People close to Bishop tell us he’s out of the hospital recovering and is doing okay.

New York State Police tell us they were last spotted at Walmart in Pennsylvania four days after the shooting. They haven’t been seen since.

“It’s a tough case, however, we are confident that we will find both of them,” Kristen Quon, Public Information Officer with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Quon said the sheriff’s office is continuing to receive tips from our region and beyond.

“We are investigating every single one of those and taking every single one of those seriously,” Quon said.

Quon added that investigators are still searching for the suspects and so far tips haven’t panned out.

Heitmann and Stilwell are both entered into the National Crime Information Center so if they’re pulled over in any other part of the country officers there can notify Sullivan County.

Criminal investigators have been interviewing people associated with Heitmann and Stilwell but that information can not yet be released.

Investigators are also speaking with the man who was shot, Dustin Bishop in Bloomingdale.

9-year-old Riley Trinkle lives in the neighborhood where it all happened.

“I was asleep and I heard a gunshot,” Trinkle said.

Trinkle said it was scary to hear but he’s confident police will catch the suspects and he and his friends are continuing to enjoy playing sports outside.

The two are still believed to be armed and dangerous and if you see them or know where they’re you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

