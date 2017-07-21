New boat access facility announced for South Holston River in Bluff City

BLUFF CITY, TN (WJHL) – Local state representatives announced on Friday that funding has been approved to build a new boat access facility on the South Holston River in Bluff city.

The access facility will have a concrete ramp, observation deck and parking lot.

The project is expected to cost $230,000 and was approved by the State Building Commission.

“Many of our families in Northeast Tennessee visit the South Holston River to fish, swim or for other recreational purposes,” said Representative Timothy Hill (R-Blountville). “I am thankful to the State Building Commission for their investment in this project; it will improve accessibility to the river for the residents who live in our community.”

State reps says South Holston River’s location and its cool waters make it ideal for fishing.

“Projects like this are vital in preserving and increasing access to some of our state’s most precious natural resources,” said Speaker Harwell. “I am proud of my colleagues for coming together to approve this important funding, and I thank Representative Hill for his dedication to serving House District 3 and our state.”