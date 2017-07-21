MOM SAVERS: Money saving apps

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL)- While there are dozens of apps on the market that can make you money, there are also apps that can save you money.

News Channel 11’s Sydney Cameron tested Ibotta, an app that lets people earn cash back on groceries by answering questions and watching videos. She went on a shopping trip at Food City on North State of Franklin Road in Johnson City to see how much she could save. Cameron bought seven items including bread, eggs and mustard for about $24. She earned $9.50 back through the Ibotta app, which included a $5 bounce back bonus.

Kevin Stafford, vice-president of marketing for Food City, said its stores have been in a partnership with Ibotta and another grocery savings app called Saving Star for several years. Stafford said popular items on the apps include infant formula and bath tissue because the offer big savings to customers. He also said Food City customers can link their Food City Value Cards to the apps and the savings are automatically credited to the accounts on their apps.

Stafford said its customers can also stack digital coupons from the Food City website with the Ibotta coupons. “That’s the number two reason people go to our website [for digital coupons]… People love it because they don’t have to carry around the paper coupon,” Stafford said. He recommends that customers look at all the ways to save to get the most bang for their buck.

Wal-Mart also offers savings to its customers through its savings catcher on its app. The Wal-Mart Savings Catcher checks competitors’ prices on products that you purchase at Wal-Mart. If the competition sells it at a cheaper price Wal-Mart will give you the savings through an e-gift card. The savings catcher is free. Customers simply need to scan their receipt within seven days of making the purchase.

Below is a list of grocery savings apps:

-­ Ibotta

– Saving Star

–Wal-Mart Savings Catcher

­–Receipt Hog

–Checkout 51

–Favado

–Groupon Snap

