Kingsport summer lunch program served more than 30,000 meals to kids; volunteers for next summer needed

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A summer lunch program provided thousands of meals to children in Kingsport.

Summer Meals for Kids is designed to ensure children don’t go hungry when they’re out of school for the summer.

Kingsport City Schools officials said they’ve served more than 30,000 free meals to children in the area, offering pick-up services at John Sevier Middle School and deliveries to 17 different sites.

Jennifer Walker, nutrition supervisor with Kingsport City Schools, said she is already looking ahead to next summer and is in need of volunteers.

If you want to help, you can call her office at 423-378-2106.

