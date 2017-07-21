Johnson City/Wash. Co. Family Justice Center celebrates one year

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City/Washington County Family Justice Center marked a milestone Friday morning.

The facility, which serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and abuse, has been open for one year.

Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois has worked closely with the Family Justice Center throughout the last year and said the work they are doing is making a big difference in Johnson City and Washington County.

“What we have here is a dramatic issue in our community and that is domestic violence. And what has happened over time is that a lot of families go under served because it is so difficult to check off all the tick marks of the things you need to do…” Sirois said. “What the Family Justice Center does is it brings those entities under one roof to serve the victim and to make sure that the victim gets some closure and is able to make progress and break that cycle of violence.”

In its first year, the new facility has served over 500 people.

Workers said later in the year they began to get more clients because the community became more aware of what the Family Justice Center offered.

They hope this awareness continues to grow and that their reach spreads even further.

