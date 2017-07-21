Greene County man killed in crash on Blue Springs Parkway

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A 75-year-old Greeneville man died on Friday morning after a crash on Blue Springs Parkway, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 9:21 a.m. near Guinn Drive.

According to a report, Bobby Hankins was driving a 1979 Ford F-150 on Blue Springs Parkway when his truck crossed the center line traveled off the left side of the road. His truck struck a tree, causing his truck to rollover and overturn.

THP says the crash remains under investigation.