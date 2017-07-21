Fun Fest kicks off final weekend with concerts, hot air balloons, and fireworks

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Friday kicks off the final weekend of Kingsport’s Fun Fest. Friday night you can catch Rick Springfield in concert, you might remember some of his hits like “Jessie’s Girl” and “Love Somebody”. Night Ranger will open the concert, beginning at 7 pm. Tickets are 20 dollars.

Alongside the sun setting over Kingsport you can watch the Hot Air Balloon Glow, that’s right across the street from J. Fred Johnson stadium. That starts at 8 p.m.

On Saturday events start as early as 6:30 a.m. where you can have breakfast while watching the hot air balloons get fired up and take off. The day wraps up with the Barenaked Ladies performing at 7 p.m. opening up for Huey Lewis and the News. The party continues with post-show fireworks.

Fun Fest 2017 Chairman Carlos Carvajal said people have traveled from 25 states for this year’s Fun Fest, a Kingsport tradition in its 37th year.

“People come here for vacation from outside the Tri-Cities and just enjoy it I mean we take things for granted and it’s a really great blessing that we have here in the Tri-Cities,” Carvajal said.

For the full list of fun fest events click here or download the Fun Fest app on your smart phone.

