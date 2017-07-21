ETSU hires Lt. Col. Shawn Dodge to lead ROTC program

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University revealed on Friday it has hired Lieutenant Colonel Shawn Dodge to lead the school’s ROTC program.

The following is a news release from ETSU.

Lt. Col. Shawn Dodge has joined East Tennessee State University’s Army ROTC program as professor and chair of military science.

Dodge has 17 years of military experience and comes to ETSU from San Antonio, Texas, where he most recently served as the deputy commander for a new Theatre Intelligence Brigade supporting Army North and Northern Command. Before his previous assignment, Dodge served as an assistant professor of military science at the University of San Francisco.

Dodge says his military career is unconventional, but he’s always remained focused on his goal of leading an ROTC program.

“There are various jobs a lieutenant colonel can go do, but I’m here because I have a deeply rooted passion to mentor future leaders,” Dodge said. “This really is the pinnacle of my career and the assignment that I’ve wanted since day one.”

Growing up in Portland, Oregon, Dodge never considered a career in the military. He was a first-generation college student rushing for a fraternity when he first spoke to an Army recruiter. Dodge says a series of fortunate decisions and a lot of luck led him to where he is today.

This new leadership position in the College of Business and Technology at ETSU gives Dodge the opportunity to provide the same mentorship he was shown as a cadet at the University of Oregon.

“I hold this position highly and recognize that, to the cadets, this is the face of the Army,” Dodge said. “It’s a great assignment, but there’s a lot to do and a lot of responsibility to these cadets to teach them about leadership and how to make sound decisions.”

Dodge, who earned a master’s degree in business administration from Saint Martin’s University in Washington, will teach the leadership course cadets take in their final semester that qualifies them to be commissioned in the Army upon graduation from ETSU. He will also lead the Buccaneer Battalion in physical training, which is a fitting job for Dodge who was named 2008 male Army Athlete of the Year for his dedication and skill in distance running. The honor gave him the opportunity to represent the Army at various running events both nationally and internationally.

It’s unique opportunities like this that Dodge wants cadets to realize as they progress through their military careers.

“They have the opportunity to do something much greater than themselves,” Dodge said.

Dodge comes to Tennessee along with his wife and three children and looks forward preparing cadets for future military service as well as milestones such as contracting and commissioning ceremonies.

“I feel truly blessed for the opportunity and the strong team that’s already here, so I’m hoping what I bring to the program will be of benefit to the cadre, cadets and university.”

To learn more about the Army ROTC program at ETSU, visit www.etsu.edu/cbat/rotc.