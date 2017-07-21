Critically ill baby Charlie Gard’s parents back in court

The Associated Press Published:
Charlie Gard's parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice in London where the hearing will resume into the case of their terminally-ill baby, Friday July 21, 2017. A British court is giving the parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard a chance to present fresh evidence that their terminally ill son should receive experimental treatment. (Lauren Hurley/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard are back in court in Britain in their bid to be allowed to have him undergo an experimental treatment.

The pre-hearing Friday at London’s High Court will go over logistics for full-day hearings planned next week.

Earlier this week, meetings were held with Charlie’s mother, Connie Yates, along with doctors treating Charlie at Great Ormond Street Hospital and American expert Dr. Michio Hirano.

Charlie has undergone brain scans since the court last met, an attempt to determine whether he has irreversible brain damage.

The pre-hearing is the latest chapter in the months long battle to give Charlie experimental treatment designed by Hirano. Previous courts have ruled it would not help and would cause Charlie to suffer. It’s not clear how much longer he would live without the treatment.

The hearings next week are expected to be final.

