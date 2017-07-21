Creative NHRA junior dragster names at the Bristol Dragway

BRISTOL — Junior dragsters hit thunder valley this week for a chance to race and show off their creativity.junior dragsters hit thunder valley this week for a chance to race and show off their creativity.

It’s really neat. you see everything from just black, to lightning streaks, to a lot of different things. with over 500 different race cars, obviously there are a lot of creative designs that are out here.From bone shaker, to danger Dan, to a car that one little girl wanted to make sure both parents were a part of.

“Always called her my monkey, so it was kind of a joke at first. we said ‘we can put momma’s monkey on your car’ and she said, ‘yeah, and daddy’s princess!’ so it just kind of started kind of as a joke but she loved the idea.”

Even though there are over 500 dragsters here at thunder valley, one of the most creative is actually from Virginia.

“It’s actually won the best superior car in the southeast region, which is all of the southeast part of the united states and the NHRA, so two years, best superior car.”

Phillip Radford from Radford, Virginia drives the ‘dragin kid’ dragster, but he likes it for a very simple reason.

“Because it has a dragon on it.”and for kids in Tennessee and Virginia, a win at Bristol is extra special.”

“It means a lot to me because this is, like, my dream track.”

Reporting at Bristol Dragway, Kane O’Neill, News Channel 11 sports.