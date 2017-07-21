Costly study could put the brakes on installing red light cameras in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL, TN (WJHL) – Mount Carmel Police have reached a roadblock when it comes to installing red light cameras at a busy intersection.

We told you back in April that the town planned to have the cameras installed within 60 days.

But News Channel 11 found out a costly study could stand in the way.

The red light cameras would go at the intersection of Hammond Avenue and Highway 11W.

Police say they hope the cameras will still go up, to help keep the number of crashes down.

The two mile stretch of Highway 11W through Mount Carmel is known for speeding, according to Mount Carmel Police Chief Jeff Jackson.

That’s why several years ago, speed cameras were installed.

He says after that, the number of crashes on the highway went down significantly.

But on March 30, those cameras were deactivated.

“Speeds started increasing immediately,” Jackson said.

Soon after, the town said it wanted to install red light cameras in hopes of keeping crash numbers down.

Police conducted a study in January and found in just a 12 hour period, 23 people ran straight through the red lights.

Mount Carmel resident, Alan Cloyd, thinks the cameras should be installed.

“I’ve seen a lot of near misses. People cutting illegally, left turn on Hammond. And we really should get these red light cameras,” Cloyd said.

But there’s one thing in the way.

“We’ve run into a delay getting the traffic study done that is required by the state before you install photo enforcement cameras,” Jackson said.

Chief Jackson says they have received two proposals from two companies to conduct that study.

“One study was $7,800 the other was $11,500 and probably the second one is just a little bit more comprehensive than the first one,” he said.

That money would come out of the general fund. But Jackson says even if the study is approved by the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman, there is still a chance the cameras won’t go up.

It all depends what is found in the study.

“You know, basically would the camera help or not,” Jackson said.

But Willie Guallette, who lives in Mount Carmel says money is no issue when it comes to safety.

“We will just have to bare with it because a life is more important than an amount of money,” Guallette said.

The Board of Mayor and Alderman is expected to decide if it wants to go with one of the proposals at its next meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m.

