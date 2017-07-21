Atmos investigates calls about ‘natural gas smell’ in Johnson City

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Atmos Energy says it is trying to determine the source of what some in the Johnson City community are calling a ‘natural gas smell.’

News Channel 11 received several calls and posts on our social media about the smell.

We talked to Kay Cooomes, manager of public affairs with Atmos Energy. She says they are doing what they can to trace down the smell.

“We are responding to those leak calls and treating them like a leak investigation. We are trying to determine the smell but so far we have not found any leaks,” said Coomes. “We have so many calls in the cue now that it will take us a while to get through all of them.”

Atmos says it is working as quickly and safely as they possibly can, but have not found any leaks thus far.

Atmos says it is also working with first responders as they all try to figure out the source of the strange odor.

Atmos says they’ve been to the southwest and northeast portions of Johnson City and they have been as far as Gray to find the source.

Coomes said their first call about the smell came in at 7:00 a.m.

Atmos adds if you smell it in your house, leave your house and call 911 or you can call Atmos’ emergency at 1-866-322-8667.